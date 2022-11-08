Walleye Capital LLC Takes $7.88 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 67,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.30. 3,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,321. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $158.92. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

