Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

