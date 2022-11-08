Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $389.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

