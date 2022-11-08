Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC WOSGF opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.