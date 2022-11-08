WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Tops One Day Volume of $84,822.00

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $84,822.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

