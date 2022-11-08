WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.90.

WEC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,263. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

