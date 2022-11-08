Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

CNK opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 10.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

