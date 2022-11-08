Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF):

11/4/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$78.00.

10/25/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00.

10/20/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

10/11/2022 – Bombardier had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

10/10/2022 – Bombardier is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 71,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,361. Bombardier Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.