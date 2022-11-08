Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,785,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,918,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $295,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $257,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 363,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -752.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 785.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 561,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 98.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 302.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.