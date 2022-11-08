Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

