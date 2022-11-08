Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.36.

Westlake Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Westlake

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Westlake by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

