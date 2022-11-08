Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous final dividend of $0.60.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

