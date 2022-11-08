Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. 162,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.