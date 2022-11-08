Windsor Group LTD Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $260,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

