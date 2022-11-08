Windsor Group LTD Has $343,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.