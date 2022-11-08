Windsor Group LTD Sells 177,908 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,908 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 342,671 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

