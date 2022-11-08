Windsor Group LTD Sells 7,792 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average of $165.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

