WNY Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSC opened at $235.63 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

