WOW-token Price Hits $0.0457 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $457.03 million and approximately $20.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04568361 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

