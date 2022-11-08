WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0457

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $456.82 million and $2.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.01674206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.71 or 0.01777055 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001480 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04568361 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.