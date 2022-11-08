Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,236.00

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.88 billion and approximately $181,236.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,775,352 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38250988 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $99,012.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

