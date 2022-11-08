XDC Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.42 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XDC Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. XDC Network has a total market cap of $363.69 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00571273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5,585.47 or 0.29756671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.