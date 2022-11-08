XSGD (XSGD) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $62.01 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,715,293 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

