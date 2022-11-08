XYO (XYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $67.17 million and $1.00 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18,358.42 or 0.99911714 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00236912 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

