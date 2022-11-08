YES WORLD (YES) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.49 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $213,991.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00578737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.05 or 0.30076308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000332 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

