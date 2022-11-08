Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Boosted by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 426.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 175,803 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $122.49. 51,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,029. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.