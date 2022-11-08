Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

