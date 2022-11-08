Zcash Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.87 or 0.00227688 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $655.57 million and $105.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00060767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,658,512 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

