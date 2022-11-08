Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day moving average is $308.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 83,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

