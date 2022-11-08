Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 365,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,642. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.29.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

