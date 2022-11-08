Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $896,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8,855.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,383,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $1,824,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,119 shares of company stock worth $774,355. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.