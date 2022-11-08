ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

ZOO stock opened at GBX 170.12 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £150.96 million and a PE ratio of 8,506.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.23. ZOO Digital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.20 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

