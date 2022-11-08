ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,502,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,414 shares of company stock worth $18,213,720 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 53.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,595,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 553,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.