1,122 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. 9,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.