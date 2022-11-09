1,150 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.90. 30,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

