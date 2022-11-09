1,800 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $165.44. 62,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average of $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

