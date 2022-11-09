2,724 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Winmark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.89. 290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,307. The company has a market cap of $841.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading

