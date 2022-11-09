36,000 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.19. 39,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,642. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

