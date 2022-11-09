38,556 Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.33% of KLX Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,382. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

