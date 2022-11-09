436,716 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 436,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 332.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

