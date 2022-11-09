7Pixels (7PXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $26,268.62

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00029858 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $80.68 million and $26,268.62 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 5.13420871 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,177.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

