7Pixels (7PXS) Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00031246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $80.84 million and $26,216.69 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00547888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.96 or 0.28538606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000374 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 5.13420871 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,177.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

