8,599 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

