AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of AAON worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,491,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $126,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,432.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $126,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,432.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,349. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

