AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.84. 2,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,733. AAON has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,349. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AAON by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.