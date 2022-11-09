Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Down 0.1%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €32.92 ($32.92) and last traded at €32.98 ($32.98). Approximately 27,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($33.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €34.10 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

See Also

