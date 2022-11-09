Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABEO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.