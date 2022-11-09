Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Trimmed by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 235,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $19,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 159,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

