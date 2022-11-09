ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 383.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE ADCT opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $317.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

