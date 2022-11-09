Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 10,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 489,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $771.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,206 shares of company stock worth $1,439,068 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

